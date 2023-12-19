Goodbye Honda Classic, hello Cognizant Classic

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The PGA Tour event formerly known as the Honda Classic has a new title sponsor.

New Jersey-based technology solutions company Cognizant is the new title sponsor of Palm Beach County's premier PGA Tour event, it was announced Tuesday.

The Cognizant Classic will return to the Champion Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens in February.

It's the first name change for the tournament in 42 years.

A fan holds a sign thanking longtime title sponsor Honda during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Cognizant has committed to being the title sponsor through 2030.

"Through this partnership, the Cognizant Classic will continue to be one of the premier sports and entertainment events in the Palm Beaches while maintaining its role as a charitable leader within the community," Monahan said in a statement.

The event has been held in Palm Beach Gardens since 2003 and PGA National since 2007.

Chris Kirk won the final Honda Classic in a playoff over Eric Cole.

Joie Chitwood will serve as interim executive director of the Cognizant Classic in 2024 until a permanent leader has been found.

