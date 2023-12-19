Man struck, killed by Brightline train across from courthouse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday in downtown West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse, a few blocks north of the West Palm Beach Brightline station.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Gary Millar, 69, was trying to cross the railroad tracks when he was struck by the northbound train, which had just left the station. Jachles said the crossing arms were down at the time.

The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks, blocking the Third Street railroad crossing.

Police block the railroad tracks on Third Street across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse...
Police block the railroad tracks on Third Street across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse after a Brightline train struck a pedestrian, Dec. 19, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

A medical examiner's vehicle was seen behind the police tape, and officers surrounded a blue tarp on the railroad tracks near the Third Street crossing.

Richalyn Miller, a spokeswoman for the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida, told WPTV that the man was a courthouse employee.

"Out of respect for the employee's family, we will not be commenting further at this time," she said. "At the appropriate time, we will release a statement."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse reacts after a play during the second half of the...
FSU's Jared Verse 'filled with gratitude' as he opts out of Orange Bowl
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in...
Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced for possessing child porn
17-year-old girl killed in West Palm Beach crash
2 adults, 2 children seriously injured in West Park house explosion