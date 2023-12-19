Man struck, killed by Brightline train across from courthouse

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday in downtown West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse, a few blocks north of the West Palm Beach Brightline station.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Gary Millar, 69, was trying to cross the railroad tracks when he was struck by the northbound train, which had just left the station. Jachles said the crossing arms were down at the time.

The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks, blocking the Third Street railroad crossing.

Police block the railroad tracks on Third Street across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse after a Brightline train struck a pedestrian, Dec. 19, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

A medical examiner's vehicle was seen behind the police tape, and officers surrounded a blue tarp on the railroad tracks near the Third Street crossing.

Richalyn Miller, a spokeswoman for the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida, told WPTV that the man was a courthouse employee.

"Out of respect for the employee's family, we will not be commenting further at this time," she said. "At the appropriate time, we will release a statement."

