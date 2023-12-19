Okeeheelee Park drive-through holiday light show open daily

Lights 4 Hope's sixth annual drive-through holiday light show is now open daily through the end of the year at Okeeheelee Park, except on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

The over two-mile long dazzling show is filled with animated and musical holiday light displays, talking props, synchronized light displays, and more.

"A lot of the families that we help a lot of the children are under the age of 10. and they have had recent diagnosis of some sort of terminal illness or they've been in a car accident and they're confined to wheelchairs and their families are just struggling financially and emotionally. So the organization gives back to the entire family year round. It's not just during the holidays, it truly is year round," said Meghan Buser, community relations for Lights 4 Hope.

Admission for up to eight people starts at $20. And on Dec. 30, bikers will be allowed to ride through the event.

