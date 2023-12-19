Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced for possessing child porn

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach Gardens attorney will spend the next four years in a federal prison after admitting to downloading child pornography to his personal laptop at his West Palm Beach apartment.

Before his arrest earlier this year, Michael Thomas Dolce, 54, represented children who were alleged victims of sexual abuse.

According to court records, Dolce used peer-2-peer software to search for and download the illegal material, including prepubescent children, according to a Justice Department news release.

Prosecutors said nearly 2,000 images and videos were recovered from Dolce's laptop.

Paul G. Rogers Federal Building U.S. Courthouse in 2020
Paul G. Rogers Federal Building U.S. Courthouse in 2020

Forensic evidence confirmed that Dolce was in the process of downloading child pornography files just before law enforcement seized his laptop during the execution of a federal search warrant of his residence, the Department of Justice said.

Dolce pleaded guilty in October to possessing child pornography.

He will be under 15 years of supervised release after serving his prison term.

Dolce was a partner at the Palm Beach Gardens office of Cohen Milstein but was fired after his arrest.

According to his Florida Bar member profile, Dolce had practiced law in the state since 1995.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse reacts after a play during the second half of the...
FSU's Jared Verse 'filled with gratitude' as he opts out of Orange Bowl
17-year-old girl killed in West Palm Beach crash
Man struck, killed by Brightline train across from courthouse
2 adults, 2 children seriously injured in West Park house explosion