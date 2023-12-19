Pedestrian struck by Brightline train across from courthouse

A pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train Tuesday in downtown West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse, a few blocks north of the West Palm Beach Brightline station.

The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks, blocking the Third Street railroad crossing.

Police block the railroad tracks on Third Street across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse after a Brightline train struck a pedestrian, Dec. 19, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

West Palm Beach police didn't immediately say whether the pedestrian was killed, but a medical examiner's vehicle was seen behind the police tape and officers were surrounding a blue tarp on the railroad tracks near the Third Street crossing.

