Pedestrian struck by Brightline train across from courthouse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train Tuesday in downtown West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse, a few blocks north of the West Palm Beach Brightline station.

The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks, blocking the Third Street railroad crossing.

Police block the railroad tracks on Third Street across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse...
Police block the railroad tracks on Third Street across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse after a Brightline train struck a pedestrian, Dec. 19, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

West Palm Beach police didn't immediately say whether the pedestrian was killed, but a medical examiner's vehicle was seen behind the police tape and officers were surrounding a blue tarp on the railroad tracks near the Third Street crossing.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

2 adults, 2 children seriously injured in West Park house explosion
Low temperatures are in the 40s in parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Tuesday...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 19, 2023
8-year-old girl accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station in West Palm Beach
Goodbye Honda Classic, hello Cognizant Classic