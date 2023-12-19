Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader out for Boca Bowl against South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Garrett Shrader helped Syracuse get to the Boca Raton Bowl. He just won't be able to take part in what would have been his final game with the Orange.

The dual-threat quarterback had surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder after the regular season ended, Syracuse announced Monday. Shrader had been playing with the tear since October and wound up leading Syracuse to a bowl-clinching 35-31 win over Wake Forest to close the regular season.

That gave Syracuse a 6-6 record, meaning it would be bowl-bound.

"It was important for me to get our team to a bowl game," Shrader said in a statement released by the school. "I would have done it earlier in the season, but I wanted to wait until we got bowl eligible. This team has too much talent and works too hard not to play a 13th game."

That 13th game will be Thursday against South Florida in the Boca Bowl.

"I've just been so impressed with Garrett, everything about him, the type of young man he is," interim head coach Nunzio Campanile said. "He was banged up all year and he continued to compete, fight for the guys. There's no way that we're here if he didn't play in that last game and play the way that he did. He's really been a great teammate all the way through. He's really a special, special guy."

Shrader threw for three touchdowns — two of those throws coming in the fourth quarter — and ran for another score in that bowl-clinching win.

Shrader threw for 39 touchdowns and rushed for 31 more in parts of three seasons with the Orange, after transferring in from Mississippi State.

The change at quarterback comes at a time of major transition for Syracuse, with new coach Fran Brown coming in and the Orange making an immediate splash in recruiting and the transfer portal. Among the new commits: quarterback Kyle McCord, who started every game this season for Ohio State. He announced Sunday he is transferring to Syracuse.

The depth chart that Syracuse released Monday listed redshirt freshman Braden Davis as the expected starter for the bowl game against South Florida. Davis completed his lone pass attempt in the regular season.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

Watchdog group accuses DeSantis of breaking campaign finance law
Florida bill would limit where pride flags could be flown
Solutions to shoddy pool contractors sought in Treasure Coast
Embattled Florida GOP chair urged to 'read the room'