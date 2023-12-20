Celebrities can't get enough of 'Insta-Famous' porcupine from Jupiter Farms

Quinn the prehensile-tailed porcupine lives at Mandalay Farms, a private zoo and equestrian center in Jupiter Farms.

According to the farms operator, Karin Taylor, one of Quinn's apple slice video generated around 80 million views.

The "Insta-Famous" porcupine's videos have been shared by Hollywood's A-listers like Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Penelope Cruz, and liked by Alicia Silverstone.

But why are people unexpectedly liking a porcupine?

"I think that she's just really adorable. And I think that a lot of people are surprised to really like a porcupine and her nose seems to get a lot of attention," Taylor said.

Taylor said she posts videos with no music so people can enjoy the ASMR from Quinn munching on apples, sweet potatoes, etc.

"If I ever put music or mute the sound, I get a lot of complaints," laughed Taylor.

Quinn's velvet marshmallow nose also gets a lot of attention. And don't forget to give her a little love my tapping her nose.

"You gotta boop the nose, the nose," said Taylor

Taylor has written a book about Quinn's rise to stardom. You can find it on Amazon.

