Celebrities can't get enough of 'Insta-Famous' porcupine from Jupiter Farms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quinn the prehensile-tailed porcupine lives at Mandalay Farms, a private zoo and equestrian center in Jupiter Farms.

According to the farms operator, Karin Taylor, one of Quinn's apple slice video generated around 80 million views.

The "Insta-Famous" porcupine's videos have been shared by Hollywood's A-listers like Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Penelope Cruz, and liked by Alicia Silverstone.

But why are people unexpectedly liking a porcupine?

"I think that she's just really adorable. And I think that a lot of people are surprised to really like a porcupine and her nose seems to get a lot of attention," Taylor said.

Taylor said she posts videos with no music so people can enjoy the ASMR from Quinn munching on apples, sweet potatoes, etc.

"If I ever put music or mute the sound, I get a lot of complaints," laughed Taylor.

Quinn's velvet marshmallow nose also gets a lot of attention. And don't forget to give her a little love my tapping her nose.

"You gotta boop the nose, the nose," said Taylor

Taylor has written a book about Quinn's rise to stardom. You can find it on Amazon.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
8-year-old girl accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Florida State helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Here's who signed with Seminoles during early signing period for 2024
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer
Shots fired during suspected road-rage incident on I-95; driver arrested
Person suffers minor injuries in Hobe Sound house fire