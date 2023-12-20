Cognizant Classic tickets on sale day after announcement
Tickets for the 52nd annual Cognizant Classic are on sale, tournament officials announced Wednesday morning.
The four-day event is returning to the Champion Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens in February.
Tickets went on sale a day after tournament officials announced that New Jersey-based technology solutions company Cognizant is the new title sponsor of Palm Beach County's premier PGA Tour event.
Daily tickets to the Cognizant Classic start as low as $30 plus taxes.
Daily grounds tickets give spectators access to any open-to-the-public venue and the ability to stand along the ropeline to watch top players take on the Champion Course, according to tournament officials, while a Gosling's Bear Trap ticket offers additional access to the iconic venue with views of all the action on the par-3 17th hole and 16th green.
For tickets, pricing, parking and more information on the Cognizant Classic, click here.
A portion of all tournament proceeds benefit South Florida charities, tournament officials said.
