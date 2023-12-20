FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 20, 2023

After starting the day with lows in the mid 60s, highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A windy Wednesday is in store. A strong northeast breeze is back and that is helping to warm up the morning temperatures.

After starting the day with lows in the mid 60s, highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to warm up, but it is seasonal this weekend.

A strong onshore flow may bring quick-moving showers that are isolated in coverage the next few days.

Increasing showers in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and muggier conditions.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
8-year-old girl accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

After starting the day with lows in the mid 60s, highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 20, 2023
Low temperatures are in the 40s in parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Tuesday...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 19, 2023
Low temperatures are in the 40s in parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Tuesday...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 19, 2023
A chilly start to Monday, then a cool afternoon. After waking up in the 50s, afternoon...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 18, 2023