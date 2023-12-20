Gators get son of former Florida legend during early signing period

A football rests on the sideline before the first half of an NCAA college football game...
A football rests on the sideline before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and McNeese State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Gators are filling several needs during the early signing period as they look to rebound from a losing season in 2023.

So far, Florida has signed 11 recruits from eight different states — and one from another country — during the start of the early signing period for the class of 2024, which began Wednesday.

One of the most notable recruits is linebacker Myles Graham. The Gainesville native is considered the top outside linebacker in the country. He's also the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham.

Florida running back Earnest Graham carries the ball 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth...
Florida running back Earnest Graham carries the ball 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2002, in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators have scoured the country for players, signing recruits from Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and New York. They also signed offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin from Germany.

Former Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman, who was the 2023 Ivy League defensive player of the year, also signed with the Gators.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
8-year-old girl accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Rapper Nelly performs prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,...
It appears Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly will perform at SunFest in 2024
Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team on the field before the start of an NCAA...
Hurricanes sign several South Florida recruits, Georgia QB
Florida State helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Seminoles score American Heritage kicker during early signing period
Celebrities can't get enough of 'Insta-Famous' porcupine from Jupiter Farms