Gators get son of former Florida legend during early signing period
The Florida Gators are filling several needs during the early signing period as they look to rebound from a losing season in 2023.
So far, Florida has signed 11 recruits from eight different states — and one from another country — during the start of the early signing period for the class of 2024, which began Wednesday.
One of the most notable recruits is linebacker Myles Graham. The Gainesville native is considered the top outside linebacker in the country. He's also the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham.
The Gators have scoured the country for players, signing recruits from Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and New York. They also signed offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin from Germany.
Former Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman, who was the 2023 Ivy League defensive player of the year, also signed with the Gators.
Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:
