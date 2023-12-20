Gators get son of former Florida legend, grab No. 2 QB recruit

The Florida Gators are filling several needs during the early signing period as they look to rebound from a losing season in 2023.

So far, Florida has signed 22 recruits from nine different states — and one from another country — on the first day of the early signing period for the class of 2024, which began Wednesday.

One of the most notable recruits is linebacker Myles Graham. The Gainesville native is considered the top outside linebacker in the country. He's also the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham.

Florida running back Earnest Graham carries the ball 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Miami, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2002, in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators have scoured the country for players, signing recruits from Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and New York. They also signed offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin from Germany.

One of the country's top quarterback recruits, DJ Lagway, hails from Texas. The No. 2 quarterback in the class threw for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior in high school.

Former Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman, who was the 2023 Ivy League defensive player of the year, also signed with the Gators.

Florida signed 17 high school recruits and five transfers.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

"Determination, discipline, and grit! A player and person that will put his everything into this University to take us to the top."



Welcome home to our first commit of the '24 class, @MylesGraham2_!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/QWFj3I1KtP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Humble and Competitive. Excited to get to Gainesville to show what I can do.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @its_Amirjackson!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/2xS2YlzbPg — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Full speed every snap. Playmaker. Work to be the best teammate and player I can be.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @Tankk_1k!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/9acMC1tBGj — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Florida bekommt einen Mann, der 110% auf und neben dem Feld geben wird. Macht euch keine Sorgen Gator Nation, Ich bin hier um zu DOMINIEREN!”



Welcome to The Swamp, @74_noel_!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/d3E0Q3QUc2 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Bringing the work ethic and energy to the team to be a leader. Will bring everything I have to Ben Hill Griffin and the city of Gainesville.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @Brandon_CD56!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/2Se1ghWBs3 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Humble, hardworking, and ready to go to war with my teammates!”



Welcome to The Swamp, @JoToFy1!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/XyLWk1fPHW — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“You’re getting some ready to win and someone who is going to be relentless in his efforts.”



Welcome to The Swamp to the REAL No. 1 player in Maryland, @Aaron7Chiles!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/w0cdUgBaHl — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Can look forward to me being accountable, hard working, and dedicated to being a leader for this team.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @FletcherWestph1!

#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/cKyokeOmjS — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Hard working, selfless, encouraging, competitive, dedicated and determined. A teammate will do whatever it takes to win.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @TeddyFoster_3!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/jgPfafPn5m — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“My teammates can expect someone who is going to come in, put his head down and WORK. Nothing else matters but the task at hand.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @JoeySlackman!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/puQ9CYxo9V — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“They can look forward to me bringing positive and competitive vibes while making a name for myself.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @TJAbrams!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/s05kr052m4 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Setting the standard one day at a time and bringing Florida BACK.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @Indomito_2!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/v9xhIVfCDd — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Gator Nation and my teammates are getting someone who is looking to showcase his ability to the world and make Gator Nation proud.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @Mike4kk!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/bISIaKBQjq — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“I am so excited to join Gator Nation and be a part of the incredible atmosphere. You are getting someone who’s ready to lead and bring the energy!”



Welcome to The Swamp, @Trikweze!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/KbtfthWAro — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Florida is getting a hard worker and a guy who is ready to get the job done!”



Welcome to The Swamp, @MichaiBoireau58!

#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/DmNuEQZzRk — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“I lead by example. I am a humble leader. I bring a lot of positive energy and leadership on and off the field.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @GregSmithiii!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/DaoGQmg3MM — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

Bringing a proven veteran presence to the WR room.



Welcome to The Swamp, @chimdk11!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/OWTsFgVapB — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“My teammates can expect me to work hard everyday and the fans can expect to get my best every time I’m wearing that Orange and Blue.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @DerekLagway! #2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/hLe3w9RGwd — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

5-Star, No. 1 Defensive Lineman in the state of Florida is staying HOME!!! Coming soon to a backfield near you. 🔜



Welcome to The Swamp, @LJMcCray11!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/5u0fjskQZ0 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

