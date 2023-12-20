Gators get son of former Florida legend, grab No. 2 QB recruit
The Florida Gators are filling several needs during the early signing period as they look to rebound from a losing season in 2023.
So far, Florida has signed 22 recruits from nine different states — and one from another country — on the first day of the early signing period for the class of 2024, which began Wednesday.
One of the most notable recruits is linebacker Myles Graham. The Gainesville native is considered the top outside linebacker in the country. He's also the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham.
The Gators have scoured the country for players, signing recruits from Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and New York. They also signed offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin from Germany.
One of the country's top quarterback recruits, DJ Lagway, hails from Texas. The No. 2 quarterback in the class threw for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior in high school.
Former Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman, who was the 2023 Ivy League defensive player of the year, also signed with the Gators.
Florida signed 17 high school recruits and five transfers.
Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:
Scripps Only Content 2023