Here's who signed with Gators during early signing period for 2024

The Florida Gators are filling several needs during the early signing period as they look to rebound from a losing season in 2023.

So far, Florida has signed five recruits from four different states — and one from another country — during the start of the early signing period for the class of 2024, which began Wednesday.

Five of the first five Florida recruits represent different position groups from different parts of the country, led by linebacker Myles Graham. The Gainesville native is considered the top outside linebacker in the country. He's also the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

"Determination, discipline, and grit! A player and person that will put his everything into this University to take us to the top."



Welcome home to our first commit of the '24 class, @MylesGraham2_!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/QWFj3I1KtP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Humble and Competitive. Excited to get to Gainesville to show what I can do.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @its_Amirjackson!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/2xS2YlzbPg — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Full speed every snap. Playmaker. Work to be the best teammate and player I can be.”



Welcome to The Swamp, @Tankk_1k!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/9acMC1tBGj — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

“Florida bekommt einen Mann, der 110% auf und neben dem Feld geben wird. Macht euch keine Sorgen Gator Nation, Ich bin hier um zu DOMINIEREN!”



Welcome to The Swamp, @74_noel_!#2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/d3E0Q3QUc2 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 20, 2023

