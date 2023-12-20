Here's who signed with Gators during early signing period for 2024

A football rests on the sideline before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and McNeese State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Florida Gators are filling several needs during the early signing period as they look to rebound from a losing season in 2023.

So far, Florida has signed five recruits from four different states — and one from another country — during the start of the early signing period for the class of 2024, which began Wednesday.

Five of the first five Florida recruits represent different position groups from different parts of the country, led by linebacker Myles Graham. The Gainesville native is considered the top outside linebacker in the country. He's also the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

