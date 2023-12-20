HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell urged Americans on Tuesday to get prepared for a potential increase in reparatory illness cases.

“We’ve had a couple of bad seasons in a row. We’re not seeing anything this season yet that is alarming or concerning when it comes to what we’ve seen previously. However, they’re out there and people are being impacted by them,” said O’Connell.

The CDC is reporting that respiratory illness activity is increasing across the country but note that the peak for COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases is still yet to come

The agency is also warning healthcare providers about low vaccination rates against those viruses. Experts say vaccinations are the best way to be protected from getting severely sick.

“We continue to see vaccination as the number one way to keep your self protected. And we have a new COVID vaccine that was rolled out in September that we’re strongly encouraging everyone to take advantage of,” said O’Connell.

HHS also recommends ordering free covid tests. Up to eight tests can be ordered at covidtest.gov

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Jared Ness took the challenge to go to all 26 Pacheros locations in Iowa to win free burritos...
Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge weighs whether to block removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery