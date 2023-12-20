Hurricanes sign several South Florida recruits, Georgia QB
The Miami Hurricanes turned to Georgia to find their next quarterback.
Judd Anderson, from Warner Robins, Georgia, signed a national letter of intent with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, which marked the start of the early signing period.
The Hurricanes, led by Miami native Mario Cristobal, have been working to keep South Florida's top recruits close to home. So far, so good.
Miami has signed seven players from Broward or Miami-Dade counties thus far.
Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:
Welcome to the Canes family, @JuddAnderson22!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Quarterback
🏠 Warner Robins, GA
📕 Warner Robins#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/fFtDP9tz1J
Welcome to the Canes family, @PattersonZaquan!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Back
🏠 Miramar, FL
📕 Chaminade Madonna Prep#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/8xaqjeKvQQ
Welcome to the Canes family, @Juan_Minaya77!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Offensive Lineman
🏠 Newark, NJ
📕 Paramus Catholic#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/NPYPLb2z7w
Welcome to the Canes family, @EliasRudolph6!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive End
🏠 Cincinnati, OH
📕 Taft#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/lBK4E6ScKW
Welcome to the Canes family, @Ryan2Mack!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Back
🏠 Fort Lauderdale, FL
📕 St. Thomas Aquinas#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/rFTcKmDW7q
Welcome to the Canes family, @hellcatchris!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Running Back
🏠 Dania Beach, FL
📕 South Broward#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/OxHzsgY1fP
Welcome to the Canes family, @Daylen_Russel!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Lineman
🏠 Miami, FL
📕 Christopher Columbus#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/TE663ILDTY
Welcome to the Canes family, @NinoFrancavill1!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Offensive Lineman
🏠 Woodbridge, ON
📕 Cheshire Academy#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/twJ7Svn99d
Welcome to the Canes family, @Iamzaythomas!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Back
🏠 Toronto, ON
📕 Clearwater Academy International#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/Htnv9ItuZ9
Welcome to the Canes family, @jlyle0!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Running Back
🏠 Sunrise, FL
📕 St. Thomas Aquinas#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/FwwRWu83mN
Welcome to the Canes family, @ChanceJRobinso1!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Wide Receiver
🏠 Fort Lauderdale, FL
📕 St. Thomas Aquinas
NSD Central ➡️ https://t.co/69mOol1PK1#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/MdUMytF0Q9
Welcome to the Canes family, @NyCarr1!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Wide Receiver
🏠 Moultrie, GA
📕 Coulquitt County#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/mYibOQ4jaq
Welcome to the Canes family, @Ojgotfanzz3!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Back
🏠 Fort Lauderdale, FL
📕 St. Thomas Aquinas#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/5fVGTvPbSS
Welcome to the Canes family, @MarkelB_78!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Offensive Lineman
🏠 Cleveland, MS
📕 Holmes Community College#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/x0tALL8Bip
Welcome to the Canes family, @bobby_pruitt!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Linebacker
🏠 Theodore, AL
📕 Theodore#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/6SLU73Q2m9
Welcome to the Canes family, @juustinscott!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Lineman
🏠 Chicago, IL
📕 St. Ignatius#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/7HWmW2pu2H
Welcome to the Canes family, @pickett_booker!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive End
🏠 Tampa, FL
📕 Wharton#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/FEddKSztl0
Welcome to the Canes family, @ColeMcconathy!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive End
🏠 Spanish Fort, AL
📕 Spanish Fort#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/74uFbsBawC
Welcome to the Canes family, @_abrammurray!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Kicker
🏠 Shreveport, LA
📕 CE Byrd#GoCanes | NSD24 pic.twitter.com/g5F4fxlnNZ
Welcome to the Canes family, @dylandayy12!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Back
🏠 Baton Rouge, LA
📕 Southern University Lab#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/tAK5RaoAUJ
Welcome to the Canes family, @ArtaviusJ1!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive Lineman
🏠 Blountstown, FL
📕 Blountstown
NSD Central ➡️ https://t.co/69mOol1PK1#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/RfAmn9EWDb
Welcome to the Canes family, @MarquiseL01!— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 20, 2023
🏈 Defensive End
🏠 Chicago, IL
📕 Kenwood Academy#GoCanes | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/j9NNeTA8na
