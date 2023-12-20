Hurricanes sign several South Florida recruits, Georgia QB

Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team on the field before the start of an NCAA...
Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes turned to Georgia to find their next quarterback.

Judd Anderson, from Warner Robins, Georgia, signed a national letter of intent with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, which marked the start of the early signing period.

The Hurricanes, led by Miami native Mario Cristobal, have been working to keep South Florida's top recruits close to home. So far, so good.

Miami has signed seven players from Broward or Miami-Dade counties thus far.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

