Hurricanes sign several South Florida recruits, including Blount

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Miami Hurricanes turned to Georgia to find their next quarterback.

Judd Anderson, from Warner Robins, Georgia, signed a national letter of intent with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, which marked the start of the early signing period.

But they seemed to save the best for last.

The Hurricanes, led by head coach and Miami native Mario Cristobal, have been working to keep South Florida's top recruits close to home. So far, so good.

Miami signed eight players from Broward or Miami-Dade counties. Perhaps none was bigger than five-star Miami Central Senior High School defensive end Armondo Blount, who committed to the Hurricanes in September but flipped to rival Florida State in October.

Blount's signature should help the Hurricanes secure a top-10 finish in the 2024 recruiting rankings.

"It is not over," Cristobal told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Cristobal said the class includes 11 offensive players, 14 defensive players and one specialist.

The class doesn't include some transfers whose paperwork has not yet been processed.

Cristobal said Miami made the defensive line a focus of this recruiting cycle.

"We're still continuing to pursue some other prospects that can help us as well," Cristobal said.

Here is a look at the full list of signees from Wednesday:

