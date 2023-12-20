It appears Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly will perform at SunFest in 2024

It looks like Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly will turn up the heat at next year's SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach.

In an email to fans on Wednesday, the popular music festival said that over the next few weeks, it will tease three of the artists set to perform at next year's event, which is scheduled to run from May 3 to 5 along the West Palm Beach waterfront.

"HINT: It's heating up in herre," the email said, and also featured a blurred photo of a musical artist with the text, "Friday May 3."

While SunFest hasn't confirmed directly that Nelly is performing, one of the rapper's most iconic songs is the 2002 club banger "Hot In Herre," which won a Grammy Award for Best Male Rap Solo Performance, and was also Nelly's first number one hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The blurred photo released by SunFest does resemble Nelly wearing black sunglasses.

The rapper, who's won three Grammys and has been nominated for 12, was supposed to perform at SunFest in 2022, but "had an unavoidable scheduling conflict" that forced him to drop out of the lineup, executive director Paul Jamieson said.

That conflict appeared to be a simultaneous appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Nelly was also set to perform at SunFest in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SunFest, which is marking its 40th year in 2024, recently asked the public to fill out a survey and pick the musical acts they'd like to see the most.

