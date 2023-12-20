Man killed by Brightline train worked as court interpreter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The man who was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday in downtown West Palm Beach was a court interpreter, a spokeswoman for the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida said.

Gary Millar, 69, was identified by West Palm Beach police as the man who was fatally struck by a Brightline train on the railroad tracks across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Millar was trying to cross the railroad tracks when he was struck by the northbound train, which had just left the station. Jachles said the crossing arms were down at the time.

Millar had worked at the courthouse since 2015. He had previously spent two years with the courts in Broward County.

"Known for his kindness, Gary will be greatly missed by his colleagues of the 15th Judicial Circuit, especially his fellow team members of the court interpreting staff," spokeswoman Richalyn Miller said. "The circuit extends its heartfelt sympathy and prayers to Gary's family and friends during this difficult time."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
8-year-old girl accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Cognizant Classic tickets on sale day after announcement
Riviera Beach City Council candidate back on ballot
A former state senator believes millions more in state funding is needed to properly tackle...
Helping Floridians to lower property insurance
A woman was arrested after a citizen reported suspicious activity.
Woman arrested after suspicious activity reported by citizen