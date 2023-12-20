Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers

A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.(CNN, SCOOT AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man is accused of allegedly stealing more than $23,000 in cash on board a plane.

The 52-year-old Chinese national was on a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore on Dec. 16. An airline spokesperson said a passenger alerted the cabin crew about the suspected theft.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly stole from three separate passengers.

If convicted of theft, he could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

Scoot has warned crew and passengers to remain vigilant on board.

Cabin theft is more popular than you might think. In October, Hong Kong police said they saw a spike in thefts because of a credit card-stealing crime syndicate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
8-year-old girl accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
Rapper Nelly performs prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,...
It appears Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly will perform at SunFest in 2024
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
‘I don’t have my baby!’: 11-year-old killed while getting milk for mom
The tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that...
They’re almost here! McDonald’s launches Squishmallows Happy Meal