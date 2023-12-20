News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023
A Philadelphia television station says a news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board.

WPVI-TV says a pilot and photographer from its news team were in the helicopter when it went down about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Burlington County’s Washington Township.

The helicopter was returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when it crashed in the woods.

The station says New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site, which is difficult to access.

The station says it's unclear what caused the crash.

