Person suffers minor injuries in Hobe Sound house fire

One person was injured after a house caught fire Tuesday evening in Hobe Sound, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The fire occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of Southeast Ridgeway Terrace.

In a post made to Facebook, fire rescue officials said the occupants of the home were evacuated, but one person suffered minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

