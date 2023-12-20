Person suffers minor injuries in Hobe Sound house fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was injured after a house caught fire Tuesday evening in Hobe Sound, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The fire occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of Southeast Ridgeway Terrace.

In a post made to Facebook, fire rescue officials said the occupants of the home were evacuated, but one person suffered minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Study: Accidental shootings involving children on the rise
Federal grant to fund new St. Lucie River railroad bridge
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse reacts after a play during the second half of the...
FSU's Jared Verse 'filled with gratitude' as he opts out of Orange Bowl
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in...
Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced for possessing child porn