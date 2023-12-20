Seminoles score 3 Palm Beach County recruits in signing class

Despite missing out on the nation's top overall prospect, the Florida State Seminoles put together a top-10 recruiting class Wednesday, which marked the start of the early signing period.

Of the 12 players who signed with the Seminoles from the Sunshine State, three were from Palm Beach County.

American Heritage kicker Jake Weinberg was among the first to sign his national letter of intent to play for the Seminoles, who are preparing for their Dec. 30 consolation game against Georgia in the Orange Bowl after being denied a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Atlantic Community High School linebacker Jayden Parrish and Cardinal Newman High School defensive back Ricky Knight III also signed with the Seminoles.

The Seminoles also secured the services of one of the top tight ends — Landen Thomas — and running backs — Kam Davis — in the class. Both are from Georgia.

Another Georgia native, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, honored his commitment and signed with the Seminoles.

Not surprisingly, Lake City wide receiver Camdon Frier signed with the Seminoles. His father is Matt Frier, who was a wide receiver for Florida State's first national championship team in 1993.

One prospect the Seminoles weren't able to flip was five-star Hollywood wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who had been committed to Ohio State since 2022. The Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory star recently took an official visit to Florida State and was seen wearing FSU gloves during a game, but he signed with the Buckeyes.

"Florida State's not for everybody," head coach Mike Norvell told reporters Wednesday while speaking glowingly of the players who signed with the Seminoles.

Norvell said many of the recruits who signed had built relationships with the coaching staff.

"We're not half in on building relationships," Norvell said. "We try to pour everything we have into it."

Norvell admitted that "it hurts" losing players.

"I care about these kids and, you know, just because they don't choose Florida State doesn't mean I won't care about them," Norvell said. "It just (means) you don't get to be part of the journey with them."

But he's more focused on the ones who chose to become Seminoles.

"Whether you come to Florida State or not, I know where we're going," Norvell said.

Here is a look at the full list of signees:

The road from South Florida to Tallahassee continues to be active for #Tribe24



Welcome to the #NoleFamily, @J_Flagg99!https://t.co/YTMGO0oAKj pic.twitter.com/JO8DAiAru5 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 20, 2023

Scripps Only Content 2023