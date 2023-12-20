Seminoles score American Heritage kicker during early signing period

Florida State helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida State helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
One of the nation's top kickers in the class of 2024 has signed with Florida State during the start of the early signing period, which began Wednesday.

American Heritage kicker Jake Weinberg signed his national letter of intent to play for the Seminoles, who are preparing for their Dec. 30 consolation game against Georgia in the Orange Bowl after being denied a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

He's one of five recruits from the Sunshine State to sign with the Seminoles so far.

It remains to be seen if Florida State will be able to flip five-star Hollywood wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has verbally committed to Ohio State. The Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory star recently took an official visit to Florida State and was seen wearing FSU gloves during a game.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

