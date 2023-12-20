Shots fired during suspected road-rage incident on I-95; driver arrested

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a suspected case of road rage on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County, deputies said.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a driver in a Ford pickup truck fired multiple rounds at another vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-95 just south of Midway Road.

"At this time, our initial investigation suggests that the suspect in this case may have been involved in a minor traffic accident with the victim's vehicle, which appears to have escalated into road rage," Sheriff Keith Pearson said in a post on the agency's Facebook page. "The suspect is in custody, and there is no immediate danger to the public."

The sheriff's office did not immediately release the name of the suspect.

The post on the agency's Facebook page did not mention if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact detectives at 772-462-3230 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

