Construction worker critically injured in hit-and-run crash

A construction worker was critically injured early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at Congress Avenue and Executive Center Drive.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Louis Vixon, 67, of Miami, was working to resurface the roadway when a car drove into the construction zone and struck him, catapulting him into another worker.

As witnesses were on the phone with 911 dispatchers, a passing West Palm Beach fire truck stopped so firefighters could help the victim, Jachles said.

A construction cone is seen in the area where the road was being repaved at the time of a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The worker was taken to a West Palm Beach hospital, where he underwent hours of surgery. The other worker wasn't injured.

Police released the 911 call from a worker who witnessed the crash.

"A car came through and hit him while we're working," a man could be heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle involved is asked to call police.

