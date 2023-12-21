FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 21, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Breezy with passing showers Thursday and feeling milder.

After starting the day with lows in the upper 60s, highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to warm up, but it is seasonal this weekend.

A strong onshore flow brings quick-moving showers again for early Friday and in the afternoon hours that are isolated in coverage.

Increasing shower chances this weekend, windy Saturday and Sunday. Showers are more likely later on Christmas Eve and dreary on Christmas day with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 70s with muggier conditions.

Next cold front forecast to arrive late Wednesday.

