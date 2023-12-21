Health advisories issued for 3 beaches in Jupiter

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued health advisories for three beaches in Jupiter after water samples showed high bacterial levels.

Dubois Park, Jupiter Beach Park and Carlin Park after all showed high bacterial levels from water samples taken on Monday, putting them in the poor range, health officials said.

Poor ratings are usually associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides, or runoff following heavy rains, according to health experts.

Contact with water at these beaches may pose increased risk of infectious disease, particularly for susceptible individuals.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County encourages everyone to rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

For beach water quality in Palm Beach County and throughout the state, click here.

