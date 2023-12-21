Palm Beach County senior center has 10 residents who are at least 100 years old

At Elison Independent Living in western Lake Worth, it's not a special delivery that has people buzzing, but the idea something might be in the water.

"We've never had 10 of them right here in our community. It makes us very proud," said Gloria Rodriguez, who works at Elison.

Between now and then end of January, the center will have 10 residents who are at least 100 years old.

"I will be 100 January 18th," said Rhoda Barten.

The oldest of the bunch is 102.

At the age of 100, Estelle Solomon isn't willing to divulge her secret to a good life.

"If I tell you it's no more secret," said Solomon.

Mort Mazor is one of two men outnumbered by the women. He was born and raised in New York. One of the memories that still stands out even now is the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"We were on the streets of Brooklyn at lunch hour when it happened. Everybody was crying. It was a terrible time. I'll never forget it," said Mazor.

Another Brooklynite, Naomi Galatin, recalls happier times.

"My fondest memory was meeting my husband on a cruise ship going to Bermuda. We met and it was love at first sight," said Galatin.

Ms. Ruth Ginsberg (same name as the late Supreme Court justice) is one to lay down the law.

Individually, these centenarians have so many stories and badges of survival. Collectively, they are bonded by a lot of life lived.

