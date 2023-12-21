Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. A jury awarded $148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

The former New York City mayor listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts. Those included hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liabilities, money he owes his lawyers and many millions of dollars in potential legal judgements in lawsuits against him.

The biggest of those is the $148 million he was ordered to pay a week ago for making false statements about election workers in Georgia stemming from the 2020 presidential contest.

