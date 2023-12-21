Son of ex-Seminoles star signs with FAU

Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Wester catches a touchdown pass from quarterback...
Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Wester catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Richardson during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic signed 17 high school recruits Wednesday, which marked the first day of the early signing period for the class of 2024.

Fourteen of the additions hail from Florida, including seven from either Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Palm Beach Gardens Community High School safety Mike Wright was the first player from Palm Beach County to commit to head coach Tom Herman and the Owls.

Another notable signee was wide receiver Leon Washington Jr., son of former Florida State running back Leon Washington. The younger Washington was a standout player at Tallahassee's North Florida Christian School, where he amassed 1,005 receiving yards, 378 receptions and 25 total touchdowns.

2024 FAU Owls Early Signees

Kyle Boylston

S

Orange Park, Fla.
Braden Cunningham

OL

Orange Park, Fla.
Cameron Goggins

CB

Hampton, Ga.
Mauricio HindsOLClearwater, Fla.
Curtis JanvierSHollywood, Fla.
Jarvis JohnsonLBMiami
Lawrence JohnsonCBMiami
Char'Quez LeeLBMiami
Gavench MarcelinDLMiami
Jaheem MillerCBMiami
Ethan ProffittOLNeptune Beach, Fla.
Keon Rohe'OLWiesbaden, Germany
Kaden Shield-DuttonRBOrlando, Fla.
Loren WardDLCocoa, Fla.
Leon Washington Jr.WRTallahassee, Fla.
Mike Wright IIISPalm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Joseph YoungWRBryant, Ark.

