Son of ex-Seminoles star signs with FAU

Florida Atlantic signed 17 high school recruits Wednesday, which marked the first day of the early signing period for the class of 2024.

Fourteen of the additions hail from Florida, including seven from either Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Palm Beach Gardens Community High School safety Mike Wright was the first player from Palm Beach County to commit to head coach Tom Herman and the Owls.

Another notable signee was wide receiver Leon Washington Jr., son of former Florida State running back Leon Washington. The younger Washington was a standout player at Tallahassee's North Florida Christian School, where he amassed 1,005 receiving yards, 378 receptions and 25 total touchdowns.

2024 FAU Owls Early Signees

Kyle Boylston S Orange Park, Fla. Braden Cunningham OL Orange Park, Fla. Cameron Goggins CB Hampton, Ga. Mauricio Hinds OL Clearwater, Fla. Curtis Janvier S Hollywood, Fla. Jarvis Johnson LB Miami Lawrence Johnson CB Miami Char'Quez Lee LB Miami Gavench Marcelin DL Miami Jaheem Miller CB Miami Ethan Proffitt OL Neptune Beach, Fla. Keon Rohe' OL Wiesbaden, Germany Kaden Shield-Dutton RB Orlando, Fla. Loren Ward DL Cocoa, Fla. Leon Washington Jr. WR Tallahassee, Fla. Mike Wright III S Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Joseph Young WR Bryant, Ark.

