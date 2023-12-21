Thief uses electronic device to swipe $75,000 Corvette

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County deputies are searching for an organized crime ring they said used an electronic device to steal a $75,000 Chevrolet Corvette.

Surveillance video recorded Dec. 15 at a Toyota dealership near Stuart showed the thief using a device to try and open the car.

When that didn't work, Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the crook broke a window and climbed inside. The man then used the device to start the car and drive away.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek discusses on Dec. 21, 2023, the recent theft of a Chevrolet...
Chief Deputy John Budensiek discusses on Dec. 21, 2023, the recent theft of a Chevrolet Corvette from a Stuart auto dealership.

Budensiek said this is the first time they've caught something like this on camera in Martin County.

"Looking back at some of our other high-end cars that were stolen, this very well may have happened," Budensiek said. "We just didn't have a video of it taking place where we can see exactly how they did it. It's extremely alarming."

Budensiek said newer, high-end cars are likely easier to manipulate because of their technology.

He recommends putting a tracker inside the vehicles, which can prevent thieves from disabling the OnStar GPS, which happened in this case.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
A football rests on the sideline before the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Gators get son of former Florida legend, grab No. 2 QB recruit
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Construction worker critically injured in hit-and-run crash
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in...
Florida siblings face federal charges in multimillion medicare scheme
Palm Beach County lawyer to become first Black female president of Florida Bar
WPTV spoke to U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla, by phone Tuesday night where he called for Mayor...
Congressman calls out Fort Pierce mayor