Thief uses electronic device to swipe $75,000 Corvette

Martin County deputies are searching for an organized crime ring they said used an electronic device to steal a $75,000 Chevrolet Corvette.

Surveillance video recorded Dec. 15 at a Toyota dealership near Stuart showed the thief using a device to try and open the car.

When that didn't work, Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the crook broke a window and climbed inside. The man then used the device to start the car and drive away.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek discusses on Dec. 21, 2023, the recent theft of a Chevrolet Corvette from a Stuart auto dealership.

Budensiek said this is the first time they've caught something like this on camera in Martin County.

"Looking back at some of our other high-end cars that were stolen, this very well may have happened," Budensiek said. "We just didn't have a video of it taking place where we can see exactly how they did it. It's extremely alarming."

Budensiek said newer, high-end cars are likely easier to manipulate because of their technology.

He recommends putting a tracker inside the vehicles, which can prevent thieves from disabling the OnStar GPS, which happened in this case.

Scripps Only Content 2023