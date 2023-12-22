12-foot, 600-pound alligator captured outside Florida mall

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Shoppers at a mall in Southwest Florida watched in awe as crews captured a gigantic 12-foot alligator.

The alligator was found outside the Coconut Point Mall in Estero, Fla.

According to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the behemoth alligator weighs 600 pounds.

To put that into perspective, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission's website said the state record for the length of an American alligator was a 14-foot, 3-and-a-half-inch male pulled from Lake Washington in Brevard County.

"There truly is never a dull moment while on patrol here in Lee County," the sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page.

The sheriff's office said the big gator will be taken to safer waterways.

