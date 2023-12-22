2nd suspect arrested in Broward County after shooting in Tradition

Police in Port St. Lucie said Thursday that a second suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Tradition last week.

The incident took place in the early hours of Dec. 13 in the 11300 block of Southwest Stockton Place.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a second suspect, Emmanuel Baldwin, 24, who they said will face a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Broward County jail where he will eventually be extradited to St. Lucie County.

Hours after the shooting happened, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes. Police said Baldwin was one of three occupants in the vehicle at the time.

Earlier Thursday, Broward County sheriff's deputies arrested Baldwin on the outstanding warrant. Police said they believe Baldwin was the driver of the vehicle during the attempted homicide.

Davontay Mosley, 24, of Fort Lauderdale was previously arrested in the case and faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The 27-year-old victim in the case was treated and released from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital shortly after the shooting.

