Altercation turns into gunfire during child exchange

A shooting occurred Thursday evening in Port St. Lucie while a child was being exchanged between two men, police said.

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Southwest Buttercup Avenue.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that during the exchange, a resident and a visitor had a physical altercation in front of a house.

At some point, the resident retreated into his home and the visitor went to his vehicle, according to investigators. While the visitor was at his vehicle, police said the resident exited the home with a handgun and fired a shot at the visitor, striking an unrelated vehicle.

The visitor was not injured by the gunshot.

Police said the resident was detained while detectives conducted an investigation.

Officers advised people to avoid the area since there was a high level of police activity.

