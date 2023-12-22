Christmas weekend rush is on at airports and on the roads

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Christmas weekend is upon us, and Americans will be on the go in record numbers.

2.5 million people are expected to move through TSA checkpoints at airports across the country on Friday and every day until Jan. 2.

For the most part, things are running smoothly Friday at Palm Beach International Airport, but there could be a few challenges for people traveling to the northeast...

"Winter weather will be a challenge. It will certainly be a challenge in the next few weeks," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

That winter weather includes things like snow, flooding, and power outages.

If you're driving, Palm Beach County is averaging the highest gas prices in our area at $3.22 per gallon. Okeechobee the lowest at just over $3.

But driving does have its challenges as well. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ranked Florida in the top five most dangerous states to drive in during the holiday season, citing crashes, citations, and arrests.

Whichever way you decide to travel, just remember to safe, vigilant, and aware of your surroundings.

