FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 22, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Breezy with passing showers and cloudy skies on Friday, along with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Close to normal temperatures this weekend.

A persistent onshore flow continues this weekend, Saturday will become windier with coastal and offshore showers.

Windy Saturday and Sunday. Stray showers expected both days, but now less moisture arrives on Christmas day. This means less of a chance for showers on Christmas day, only calling for isolated activity,

Lots of clouds will still remain throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers Tuesday ahead of the next cold front that arrives on Wednesday. Cooling down afterwards for the rest of the week.

