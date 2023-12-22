'Highly intoxicated' veteran accused of shooting girlfriend, her adult daughter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A military veteran known to have PTSD shot his girlfriend and her daughter inside a gated community in Martin County on Thursday night, deputies said. Deputies said both women survived the incident and are in stable condition.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek said a "highly intoxicated" 60-year-old man came to a house, located inside the Crane Creek development on Martin Downs Boulevard in Palm City, just after 6 p.m.

While at the home, investigators said the man and his girlfriend got into an argument over their relationship, and he demanded to have sex with her.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office investigated a double shooting inside the...
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office investigated a double shooting inside the Crane Creek gated community on Dec. 21, 2023.

When she said no to his demands, deputies said the man shot his 65-year-old girlfriend at point-blank range with a handgun while she was sitting on a couch.

According to the sheriff's office, the mother was shot at point-blank range in the shoulder. She then ran away and was shot in the rear end.

The woman's daughter, who is in her 40s, ran away as well and was shot in the shoulder.

According to the sheriff's office, the two women escaped to a neighbor's house where the neighbor called 911.

Budensiek said the mother and daughter are lucky to be alive.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek shares details on a double shooting...
Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek shares details on a double shooting at the Crane Creek gated community in Palm City on Dec. 21, 2023.

"The shot when in just to the left of her neck, or on me to the right of my neck, above her clavicle," Budensiek said. "Thankfully it wasn't over a few inches or else this could have been a homicide scene instead of an attempted homicide."

Investigators said the man later surrendered with a bottle of liquor in his hand.

The sheriff's office said it has responded to this house in the past.

They said the shooter, whose name has not been released, has schizophrenia and drinking issues.

He is currently in custody and being held at the Martin County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear what charges he may face.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A football rests on the sideline before the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Gators get son of former Florida legend, grab No. 2 QB recruit
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Concerns grow as homeless population increases in West Palm Beach
Mother issues warning after nearly falling for fake call
Altercation turns into gunfire during child exchange
2nd suspect arrested in Broward County after shooting in Tradition