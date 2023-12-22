'Jack the Bike Man' legacy carries on in bike giveaway in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

When Samuel H. "Jack" Hairston III, known as "Jack the Bike Man" passed away earlier this year at the age of 81, the non-profit inspired by his life of two-wheeled charity promised to carry on his legacy.

Through a holiday initiative, the Jack the Bike Man organization has dropped off hundreds of bicycles to area non-profits, children and adults. Partnering with organizations like Wounded Veterans Relief Fund Legal Aid Society and Guardian Ad Litem, YMCA and Immersion Recovery Center and Chrysalis Health bikes were gifted to those in need.

Additionally children received bikes at Speak up for Kids, Guatemalan Maya Center, El Sol, St John Fisher Church and Esperanza Center (pictured) throughout the last weeks leading up to Christmas.

Outside of the holidays, Jack The Bike Man, Inc. continues bicycling education, bike maintenance and safety programs, including a program for local youth called Character Counts where elementary school students are given a bike, helmet and lock for excellence in school.

To learn more about getting involved or donating to Jack the Bike Man, visit jackthebikeman.org

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, watches from the sidelines during the first...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
New Florida Laws
Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1 in Florida
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) smiles during a post-game news conference at...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Driver, 56, arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed woman in West Palm Beach
Man, 40, arrested in shooting during child custody exchange in Port St. Lucie
Breezy with passing showers and cloudy skies on Friday, along with afternoon high temperatures...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 22, 2023
FILE - The ACC logo sits atop the chain marker during the second half of an NCAA college...
FSU files lawsuit against ACC over grant of rights