'Jack the Bike Man' legacy carries on in bike giveaway in Palm Beach County

When Samuel H. "Jack" Hairston III, known as "Jack the Bike Man" passed away earlier this year at the age of 81, the non-profit inspired by his life of two-wheeled charity promised to carry on his legacy.

Through a holiday initiative, the Jack the Bike Man organization has dropped off hundreds of bicycles to area non-profits, children and adults. Partnering with organizations like Wounded Veterans Relief Fund Legal Aid Society and Guardian Ad Litem, YMCA and Immersion Recovery Center and Chrysalis Health bikes were gifted to those in need.

Additionally children received bikes at Speak up for Kids, Guatemalan Maya Center, El Sol, St John Fisher Church and Esperanza Center (pictured) throughout the last weeks leading up to Christmas.

Outside of the holidays, Jack The Bike Man, Inc. continues bicycling education, bike maintenance and safety programs, including a program for local youth called Character Counts where elementary school students are given a bike, helmet and lock for excellence in school.

To learn more about getting involved or donating to Jack the Bike Man, visit jackthebikeman.org

