Man, 40, arrested in shooting during child custody exchange in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 40-year-old man is behind bars after an altercation between two men during a child custody exchange led to a shooting in Port St. Lucie.

The incident occurred at around 5:39 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 1600 block of Southwest Buttercup Avenue.

According to Port St. Lucie police, the victim was at the residence for a child custody exchange. As the victim was at the front door to pick up his child, police said, Jason Stefanik came from around the outside of the house and started a physical altercation with the victim.

PSLPD Major Crimes Unit Detectives Make Arrest in Last Night’s Shooting At approximately 5:39 pm yesterday afternoon,...

Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Friday, December 22, 2023

Police said Stefanik then went inside his home, while the victim went to his car that was parked in the driveway. As the victim was standing by his car, Stefanik came outside with a handgun and fired one shot at the victim, missing him, but striking an unoccupied parked car across the street.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Following an investigation and questioning, Port St. Lucie Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives arrested Stefanik late Thursday night. He faces one count of attempted first-degree homicide.

Stefanik was taken to St. Lucie County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, watches from the sidelines during the first...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
New Florida Laws
Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1 in Florida
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) smiles during a post-game news conference at...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Breezy with passing showers and cloudy skies on Friday, along with afternoon high temperatures...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 22, 2023
Florida State helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida State to file lawsuit against Atlantic Coast Conference
Busiest holiday travel season in years off to smooth start with few delays
President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Biden pardoning thousands convicted of marijuana charges