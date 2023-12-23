5-vehicle crash temporarily closes Florida's Turnpike in both directions

A five-vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital temporarily closed Florida's Turnpike in both directions in in what was declared a "mass casualty incident," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Saturday afternoon.

Rescue united were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. at northbound mile marker 104 between Okeechobee Boulevard and the Beeline Expressway.

Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

Initial arriving units found a pickup truck withdual rear wheels was hauling three other vehicles on a trailer that had collided with a passenger car, PBCFR said in an alert to the media. Also several other cars had minimal damage.

The northbound lanes were impassable because several people were walking outside of vehicles.

Tractor-trailer dangles over Beeline Express on Florida's Turnpike overpass. Dec. 23, 2023

One person who was trapped and required heavy extrication. Once freed from the vehicle, that person was brought to a trauma center by TraumaHawk, PBCFR said.

Two others, including a second trauma alert, were taken by ground. All others declined transport.

PBCFR said "approximately 5 vehicles total were involved."

At approximately 2:15 the scene was turned over to Florida Higway Patrol for crash investigation.

Michael Orlando submitted images and video to WPTV.

Scene of crash on Florida's Turnpike.

