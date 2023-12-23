AAA offers tips on traveling roads during holiday weekend

Millions of Americans are gearing up to hit the roads and take to the skies ahead of the holidays. With just days before Christmas, officials said this is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of 2023.



AAA is anticipating 6.6 million Floridians will be traveling for the holiday, breaking the record from 2022.

If you plan on driving over the holidays, here’s what to know before you head out.

If driving on Saturday, AAA said the worst time to drive is before 7 p.m. They said they expect Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to have minimal traffic.



AAA also said the day after Christmas is expected to be a busy driving day. AAA suggests you start driving before noon that day.

On Saturday morning, some drivers in West Palm Beach took to the roads early.

"You never know what happens in South Florida," George Collins said. "There could be an accident or something that will hold us up."



On Florida's Turnpike north before 10 a.m. drivers said the roads were looking relatively clear.

"It's been very smooth sailing," Jwleh Loveland said. "Much less traffic, hardly anything on the road. Just much smoother than we expected."



The biggest recommendation, get on the roads early and plan ahead.



