Florida announces hiring of team's new defensive line coach

Florida announced the hiring of Gerald Chatman as the team's defensive line coach on Friday.

Chatman joins the Gators after serving as Tulane's D-line coach in 2023. The Green Wave ranked eighth nationally in run defense, giving up 93.5 yards a game, and tied for 22nd in the country with 34 sacks. Chatman replaces Sean Spencer, who was fired days after Florida ended its season with a fifth consecutive loss that secured a third straight losing season.

Coach Billy Napier also fired defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and lost linebackers coach Jay Bateman to Texas A&M earlier this week. Bateman was hired as the Aggies' defensive coordinator.

Losing Bateman, Spencer and Raymond leaves Napier with one defensive coach from his initial staff hired before the 2022 season: former Florida standout Mike Peterson.

Chatman's resume also includes stints at LSU, Colorado, the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee State and Elon.

Napier said more changes could be coming. He previously also reassigned strength coach Mark Hocke and fired sports nutritionist Kelsee Gomes.

