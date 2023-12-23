Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes Florida's Turnpike in both directions

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A "large accident" temporarily closed Florida's Turnpike in both directions in Palm Beach County, the county's fire rescue said Saturday afternoon.

The crash, reported before 1 p.m., was at mile marker 104 between Okeechobee Boulevard and the Beeline Expressway.

One hour later, PBCFR said "all transported individuals have arrived at the hospital. The scene will remain active however. The Turnpike will have considerable delays in the 104 mm area.

Then 30 minutes later the agency said the crash was turned over to Florida Highway Patrol and all PBCFR units are off scene though there are delays.

After 2 p.m., Florida's 511 reported only one northbound lane was blocked.

Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County.
Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

Michael Orlando submitted images and video to WPTV.

Scene of crash on Florida's Turnpike.
Scene of crash on Florida's Turnpike.

