Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A string of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows in various cities have been canceled, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine said the comedian first canceled a show at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Friday as reported on the theater’s Instagram story. Deadline reported ticket holders were notified in an email two hours before the event was to begin.

On Ticketmaster, it appears that all of Davidson’s shows until Jan. 6 have been canceled, including shows in Atlanta, Louisville and San Antonio.

Other venues also began reporting cancellations, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

Information on why the shows have been canceled is limited, with many venues claiming “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
New Florida Laws
Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1 in Florida
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, watches from the sidelines during the first...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
12-foot, 600-pound alligator captured outside Florida mall

Latest News

Turnpike closed in both directions in Palm Beach County
A man is accused of stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man accused of stealing protected fish from Bass Pro Shops
Fort Pierce submits proposal for Brightline train station
A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night.
‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty