Tractor-trailer goes over side of Beeline Highway overpass at Florida's Turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A tractor-trailer truck driver was taken to a trauma center as a precaution after his vehicle went over the side of the Beeline Highway overpass of Florida's Turnpike on Saturday morning in rainy conditions, a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman said.

Tom Reyes told WPTV the driver was the only one involved in the crash.

PBCFR and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded at 8:15 a.m. and they were was able to get the driver out at 9:06 a.m., Reyes said.

The truck, hauling scrap metal, lost control and was partially ejected from the overpass with the cab suspended in the air.

"Weather may have played a role in this incident, as it was raining at the time of the crash," Reyes said.

The driver was awake and aware, communicating with first responders. That person was able to walk from the bucket of the ladder truck to a waiting stretcher "under their own power.," Reyes said.

During this operation, there were two other crashes on the southbound side of the turnpike, attributed to people driving distracted and taking cellphone videos of this incident, Reyes said.

Two hours after the crash, the turnpike's northbound lanes were backed up.

Florida's Turnpike crash.
Florida's Turnpike crash.

Reyes recommends using the Okeechobee exit if traveling northbound on the Turnpike northbound.

