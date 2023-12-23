Turnpike closed in both directions in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Florida's Turnpike is closed in both directions in Palm Beach County for a "large accident," the county's fire rescue said Sunday afternoon.

The crash, reported before 1 p.m., is at mile marker 104 between Okeechobee Boulevard and the Beeline Expressway.

PBCFR, in an inquiry from WPTV, said it would provided updates on X.

Michael Orlando submitted images to WPTV.

Scene of crash on Florida's Turnpike.

