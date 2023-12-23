Turnpike closed in both directions in Palm Beach County
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Florida's Turnpike is closed in both directions in Palm Beach County for a "large accident," the county's fire rescue said Sunday afternoon.
The crash, reported before 1 p.m., is at mile marker 104 between Okeechobee Boulevard and the Beeline Expressway.
PBCFR, in an inquiry from WPTV, said it would provided updates on X.
Michael Orlando submitted images to WPTV.
