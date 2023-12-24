FAU wishes 'Happy Festivus' in celebration of win over Arizona

Florida Atlantic University got into the holiday spirit — Festivius style — after defeating a top 10 college men's basketball for the for the first time, No. 4-ranked Arizona.

Saturday's 96-95 double-overtime victory by the 14th-ranked Owls came on Dec. 23, which commemorates the holiday celebrated in the sitcom "Seinfeld."

After the victory, FAU posted a video spoof from "Seinfeld" on social media, including X.

IT’S A FESTIVUS MIRACLE!! pic.twitter.com/UECusaAwan — No. 14 Florida Atlantic Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) December 23, 2023

"Festivus" was founded by Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller, and features participants airing their grievances with each other from the past year.

The school also displayed a slot machine showing three Owls logos after winning in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas.

𝐖𝐄 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐃𝐈𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



TOOK OVER LAS VEGAS AND TOOK DOWN THE NATION’S NUMBER FOUR TEAM IN DOUBLE OT!!!!!!!#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/lDdth2Xp6Y — No. 14 Florida Atlantic Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) December 23, 2023

All joking aside, the victory was significant for Owls, who are continuing their success from last year when they advanced to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed.

Official NCAA March Madness described the game Saturday as 'THE GAME OF THE SEASON" though it's only 1 1/2 months old.

GAME OF THE SEASON? 🤯



No. 14 Florida Atlantic outlasts No. 4 Arizona in a double overtime THRILLER 🦉 pic.twitter.com/ZjHZewiKII — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 23, 2023

Johnell Davis scored 35 points, just one short of his career high, and had nine rebounds, for the Owls (10-2).

FAU got off to a weak start.

Just 7 1/2 minutes into the gane, FAU trailed by 14 points, 17-13. Bug the Owls brought it to a 37-31 deficit at halftime. And 16-4 start in the second half gave the Owls their first lead.

The Owls were 1-19 against ranked teams before 2023, but have since gone 5-2 in such games, including Saturday's.

That includes an 96-89 victory over then-No. 12 Texas A&M on Nov. 24 in Kissiimmee.

FAU next faces host Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 30 before entering American Athletic Conference. This is the first year FAU is in the league after departing Conference USA.

Scripps Only Content 2023