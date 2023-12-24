Ocala police seek person of interest in fatal mall shooting

The Ocala Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person of interest in the mall shooting two days before Christmas in which a man killed was apparently "targeted."

The department posted on X a message with images late Saturday night from the Paddock Mall.

"If you recognize this person, please call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted to http://OcalaCrimeStoppers.com."

This is a person of interest in the deadly Paddock Mall shooting.



Also, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers if it leads to an arrest.

The agency also wants anyone who was at the mall and video recorded during shooting to share at mediarelations@ocalapd.org or 352-656-6137.

The suspect fled the scene and left behind the firearm, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as David Nathaniel Barron, 40.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," the department said.

Balken said the man was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area. A woman was shot in the leg, police said.

Several other mall patrons also suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person having chest pain and another reporting a broken arm, police said.

The mall's corporate owner, WPG, said in a statement that they were working with the Ocala Police Department in the investigation of what happened.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved," the statement said. “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority.”

Police arrived at the mall around 3:40 p.m. after calls of multiple shots being fired at the mall.

