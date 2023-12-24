Person taken to hospital after shooting near West Palm Beach

One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a shopping plaza near West Palm Beach early Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Information about the person, including the medical condition, were not available to WPTV, according to spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The incident occurred at 1376 N. Military Trail and Cherry Road, north of Belvedere Road, around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, WPTV reporter Victor Jorge said law enforcement activity was centered in the parking lot near the Blue Boar Tavern. Other businesses include a Family Dollar, Wendy's and a barbershop.

The PBSO Taining Division is nearby on Cherry Road.

Crime scene tap is up in the parking lot and detectives are investigating.

