Person taken to hospital after shooting near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a shopping plaza near West Palm Beach early Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Information about the person, including the medical condition, were not available to WPTV, according to spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The incident occurred at 1376 N. Military Trail and Cherry Road, north of Belvedere Road, around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, WPTV reporter Victor Jorge said law enforcement activity was centered in the parking lot near the Blue Boar Tavern. Other businesses include a Family Dollar, Wendy's and a barbershop.

The PBSO Taining Division is nearby on Cherry Road.

Crime scene tap is up in the parking lot and detectives are investigating.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New Florida Laws
Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1 in Florida
5-vehicle crash temporarily closes Florida's Turnpike in both directions
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Tractor-trailer goes over side of Beeline Highway overpass at Florida's Turnpike

Latest News

St. Lucie County deputies investigate 'suspicious death' as homicide
Deputies give homeless meals, toys, place to stay
Florida Atlantic celebrates after defeating Arizona in overtime of an NCAA college basketball...
No. 14 FAU beats No. 4 Arizona 96-95 in double OT
Man dead, woman shot in leg after 'targeted' shooting at Ocala mall