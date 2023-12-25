Breeze Airways adds Vero Beach flights to Islip, N.Y.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breeze Airways is ramping up service from Vero Beach International Airport after starting flights on the Treasure Coast in February.

The airline began coverage Thursday to Islip, New York, and has added through service via Providence, Rhode Island, to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Islip is a seasonal destination, operating Thursdays and Sundays through April 28 to MacArthur Airport. Departures from Vero Beach are scheduled for 3 p.m. with return flights at 6:20 p.m.

One-way fares were introduced as $69.

"It's clear how fond of visiting Florida that Long Islanders are, all year round. Especially in the winter," Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in October to Greater Long Island Media Group. "Vero is an incredible destination, and in proximity are so many more areas that are popular with Long Islanders."

Service to Providencebegan Nov. 2 with through service now going to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

In BreezeThru flights, passengers remain on the same aircraft without rechecking baggage. Passengers keep the same confirmation number.

The airline also serves Hartford, Connecticut and White Plains, New York.

Breeze is the only carrier at the Vero Beach airport. In June 2022, Elite Airways halted all flights in and out of Vero Beach.

Breeze was founded by David Neeleman, who also launched JetBlue and Azul in Brazil.

The airline has more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 38 cities in 23 states. Florida destinations are Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, Sarasota/Bradenton and West Palm Beach

Breeze operates Embraer 190/195, which range from 108-118 seats, and Airbus A220-300, which seats 137.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023?
5-vehicle crash temporarily closes Florida's Turnpike in both directions
New Florida Laws
Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1 in Florida
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Latest News

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives the ball against Arizona guard Kylan Boswell...
Owls surge to No. 7 in AP poll after Arizona win, but still behind Wildcats
Holiday celebrations called off as 106 die in Israeli strike
Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) tries to get past Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley,...
Ex-Gators running back Trevor Etienne to transfer to Georgia
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks the game winning field goal during the...
Sanders kicks game-winning FG to lift Dolphins past Cowboys, into playoffs