Ex-Gators running back Trevor Etienne to transfer to Georgia

Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) tries to get past Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley,...
Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) tries to get past Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
If you can't beat them, join them.

Trevor Etienne seems to be following the old proverb.

The former Florida Gators running back announced Sunday on social media that he's transferring to rival Georgia.

Etienne, who entered the transfer portal after the Gators finished 5-7 this season, split carries with Montrell Johnson Jr., rushing for 753 yards and a team-leading eight rushing touchdowns.

Florida running back Trevor Etienne breaks a tackle by LSU safety Ryan Yaites on a touchdown...
Florida running back Trevor Etienne breaks a tackle by LSU safety Ryan Yaites on a touchdown run during the second half Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

He'll likely get the opportunity to be the featured back for the Bulldogs, who are losing their top two rushers from the 2023 season.

The Gators have lost the past three meetings against their Southeastern Conference rivals, including a 43-20 loss in October.

Etienne is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks the game winning field goal during the...
